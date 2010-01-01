Matthew Ryals + Stella Silbert + Nat Baldwin, Bonnie Han Jones, Marie Carroll + Mackenzie Kourie

Join us at the AS220 Black Box on June 9th for an evening of free music organized by Brooklyn-based synthesist, improviser, and curator, Matthew Ryals. The line up features an array of improvisers working across the northeast.





Trio:

Matthew Ryals (modular synthesizer)

Stella Silbert (turntables)

Nat Baldwin (double bass)



Duo:

Marie Carroll (koto)





Solo:

Bonnie Han Jones (electronics)



Artist Bios:

Matthew Ryals (he, him) is a synthesist, composer, improviser, & educator based in Brooklyn, NY. His music encompasses improvisation, generative composition, chance, cybernetics, and unfixed forms & release formats. His uniquely tactile approach to the modular synthesizer embraces unusual & extended techniques. Recent accolades include receiving a '22-'23 New Music USA Award & '21 IEA Electronic Media Residency. He has released on Oxtail Recordings, sound as language, SØVN, 3OP, dingn\dents, & others.



Stella Mori Silbert is a sound artist, improviser, curator, cook, and organizer of multi-disciplinary gatherings in Western Massachusetts.



Nat Baldwin is a double bassist, composer, improviser, and songwriter from Maine, currently living in Western Mass. He's released several solo and collaborative works and runs the experimental music label Tripticks Tapes. His recordings have been featured on labels such as Confront, Dinzu Artefacts, Traced Objects, Shinkoyo, Dear Life, Western Vinyl, 577, and Industrial Coast, among others. A former member of Dirty Projectors, Baldwin has most recently performed and collaborated with Stella Silbert, E. Jason Gibbs, Anna Webber, Webb Crawford, Weston Olencki, and 23 Ensemble.



Bonnie Han Jones is a Korean-American improvising musician, poet, and performer working with electronic sound and text. She performs solo and in numerous collaborative music, film, and visual art projects. Bonnie was a founding member of the Transmodern Festival and CHELA Gallery and is currently a member of the High Zero Festival collective. In 2010, along with Suzanne Thorpe she co-founded TECHNE, an organization that develops anti-racist, feminist workshops that center on technology-focused art making, improvisation, and community collaboration. She has received commissions from the London ICA and Walters Art Museum and has presented her work extensively at institutions in the US, Mexico, Europe and Asia. Bonnie was a 2018 recipient of the Foundation for Contemporary Arts Grants to Artists Award.



Marie Carroll is an American composer-improviser, electroacoustic musician, and koto player. Her work is influenced by natural phenomena and explores themes of liminality and transience. She enjoys using analog synthesizers and effects units.









Artist Links:

Matthew Ryals - website instagram

Stella Silbert - website

instagram

Bonnie Han Jones - instagram Nat Baldwin - website Bonnie Han Jones - website

