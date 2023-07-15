YesSheCanCampaign™ The Climb Higher Expo and Fashion Show is a celebration of six years of our climb together. All proceeds will go towards our organization as we continue to work for a world where everyone has the opportunities and resources to achieve their goals and dreams.





Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Time: 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm ET

Doors open at 11:30 am ET

Location: Rowan College at Burlington County (900 College Cir, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054)





Ticket Price: $65.00

Vendor Price: $150.00 (Vendors must apply to become a vendor before paying. Our organization must approve all vendors: please visit: www.yesshecancampaign.org or email [email protected] for the application.)

Sponsorships: Please email [email protected] for sponsorship opportunities

NOTE: No refunds for tickets, vendor tickets, and sponsorships.





About YesSheCanCampaign™:

YesSheCanCampaign™ is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that inspires young people to be extraordinary and change the world. YesSheCanCampaign™ has reached 3,000+ students, volunteered 20,000+ hours, won six national awards and one international award. YesSheCanCampaign™ has helped students win over $700,000 in educational funding. In 2019, the YesSheCanCampaign™ started a national campaign to dismantle scholarship award displacement. In 2021, YesSheCanCampaign™ launched DISSCHOLARED™, an award-winning ed-technology platform, and program that spreads awareness about scholarship award displacement.





Contact Person Zaniya ([email protected])

www.yesshecancampaign.org