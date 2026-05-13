9th Annual Bourbon Hearts Dinner Sponsorship Packages

Limited to 8 Brands

-Available first come, first served

-Private 'Green Room' activation on 2nd level

-Designed as an elevated and immersive tasting environment

-Access to guests who purchase the add-on (up to 125)

-Focus is on the Brand's rare, allocated or premium expressions

-Elevated Brand storytelling opportunity

-10x10 activation space & communal sampling

-2 tickets to the main floor dinner (valued at $1,000)

*** All Brands are committed to donating an auction item in support of the HeartBright Foundation. These items are the key driver in raising funds for heart health awareness in our community.



