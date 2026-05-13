9th Annual Bourbon Hearts Dinner Sponsorship Packages

Offered by
About this shop
Limited to 28 brands
-Shared tasting space within main event floor
-Up to 4 SKUs per brand (All product is donated)
-6x3 Black table and linen cover
-Brand representatives required to staff and pour
-All pourers must comply with NC ABC laws and permit requirements Brand visibility and guest engagement
-Brand logos promoted prior to event (Social channels) and during the event
*** All Brands are committed to donating an auction item in support of the HeartBright Foundation. These items are the key driver in raising funds for heart health awareness in our community.
Limited to 8 Brands
-Available first come, first served
-Private 'Green Room' activation on 2nd level
-Designed as an elevated and immersive tasting environment
-Access to guests who purchase the add-on (up to 125)
-Focus is on the Brand's rare, allocated or premium expressions
-Elevated Brand storytelling opportunity
-10x10 activation space & communal sampling
-2 tickets to the main floor dinner (valued at $1,000)
*** All Brands are committed to donating an auction item in support of the HeartBright Foundation. These items are the key driver in raising funds for heart health awareness in our community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!