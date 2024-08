********21 and over event!**********





Join us for a Bingo at Harford Vineyard and Winery! All prize baskets will feature a wine or spirit from our host!

10 Games are included in your tickets price.









All guests must have a ticket.





Doors open at 5 pm and bingo will being at 6 pm sharp!





The vineyard will have light snacks available for purchase. You can bring outside food but no outside drinks. We will also have a bake sale to support The Hero Rescue.





NO REFUNDS WILL BE ISSUED