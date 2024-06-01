2-Week Remaining Balance for 2024

This purchase is for trip participants who have already paid the $300 down payment and need to pay the remaining amount of $1150 for the 2-week option. Purchase this ticket if you are attending the 2024 ARMS Mission Trip from July 14-26. This purchase is due by June 1, 2024 to enable us to pay all remaining costs associated with the trip.





This covers all in-country costs for participation in the ARMS medical mission trip to Zambales, Philippines in July 2024 (food, hotel, transportation, travel insurance). It is the correct ticket for the full two weeks, July 14-26). It does NOT include transportation from the participants' home location to the Philippines.





We will receive notification of your purchase and update our records accordingly.