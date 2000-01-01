Logo
Independence High School 76th Cavalry Band Boosters Club
50/50 DONATION CHALLENGE

Our goal today is to raise $5,000 in donations to help support local performing arts programs. 


Each donation will allow you to cast one vote for your choice of one school/unit performing today.  That vote will allow your selected school/unit to receive 50% of the total pot (Hopefully $2,500 or more) if selected. 


1 winning entry will be randomly drawn after the last performance tonight. The donor's name and their selected school/unit will be posted on the snack shack after the show.


Our goal is to award one lucky school/unit $2,500 to help with their program expenses. 


All donations are tax-deductible.


We appreciate your donations in helping support the future of these amazing performing arts programs.


Donations close Tonight at 9 pm, April 6.  

The winning donator does not need to be present for the winning school to win. 

