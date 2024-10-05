Sponsorship - 2nd Annual OSDCT Vet-Fest 5 OCT 2024

Sponsorship Opportunities

HUEY SPONSOR - $500 -

Website Sponsorship Recognition, Social Media Announcement, Recognition at Event, and Logo on Event Flyers

KIOWA WARRIOR SPONSOR - $1,000-

Website Sponsorship Recognition, Social Media Announcement, Recognition at Event, Logo on Event Flyers, Logo on Event Signage, Swag Distribution, Vendor spot at Event

BLACKHAWK SPONSOR - $1,500-

Website Sponsorship Recognition, Social Media Announcement, Recognition at Event, Logo on Event Flyers, Logo on Event Signage, Swag Distribution, Vendor spot at Event

APACHE SPONSOR - $2,000-

Website Sponsorship Recognition, Social Media Announcement, Recognition at Event, Logo on Event Flyers, Logo on Event Signage, Swag Distribution, Vendor spot at Event, Newspaper Endorsement

CHINOOK SPONSOR - $3,000-

Website Sponsorship Recognition, Social Media Announcement, Recognition at Event, Logo on Event Flyers, Logo on Event Signage, Swag Distribution, Vendor spot at Event, Newspaper Endorsement