AIH Webinar Recording: January 2024

Title: Stochastic Storm Transposition using HEC-HMS





Originally Aired: January 11, 2024





Summary:

This webinar recording features Greg Karlovits, Acting Chief of the Hydrology and Statistics Division at the USACE Hydrologic Engineering Center (HEC). Greg presents some new features within the Hydrologic Engineering Center's Hydrologic Modeling System (HEC-HMS). HEC-HMS was developed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and is largely used by the hydrology community to simulate and model the rainfall-runoff processes in a watershed. One of the new features that is discussed is the capability of implementing storm shifting within HEC-HMS.





