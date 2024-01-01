Nature and the Arts: A Holistic Self-Care Workshop

This creative self-care workshop will guide participants through a nurturing nature and art experience. They will learn how to start developing their own heart-felt resiliency routine as they create new internal resources for ongoing self-care.

Participants will start in the Windermere Community Center (6360 Windermere Circle, North Bethesda) with a group discussion on mindfulness, learn techniques and meditations on how to pause daily. They will hear the importance of nurturing one’s mind/body connection to stress and build wellness and spiritual strength.

As the weather permits, group members will walk outside along a beautiful path to mindfully connect and transcend into their senses. After, they will go back inside for a heartfelt light meditation and will create their own inspiring mandala for continued reflection and inner peace.

“Recognizing that we can’t change difficult situations, we can work on shifting our perceptions to be more hopeful and appreciative of our moments, ourselves, and one-another.” “Stress isn’t the problem, it’s our perception towards it that can be.”

Marilyn B. Spenadel, who grew up in Montgomery County, has developed and presented numerous inspirational workshops. Attendees learn to build their resiliency with their mindful breath, that strengthens emotional health, well-being, and healthy connections.





The cost of the workshop will be $25.00. Please RSVP and pay no later than May 11th.