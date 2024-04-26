WMES Carnival

Whispering Meadows Elementary School Carnival, April 26, 2024 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm.

Food + Games + Inflatables = Family Fun





Food will be served from 5:00pm-7:00pm ~ pizza, hot dogs, chips, and water.





Games & inflatables can be played from 5:30pm-8:00pm.

Wristbands can be purchased for unlimited play at all the games & inflatables all evening.

Tickets can also be purchased for games and inflatables.

Most games are 2 or 3 tickets to play, and the inflatables are 4 tickets to jump.





Cupcakes & Slushies can be purchased throughout the evening.





Pre-Sale food and ticket sales are through this site only. Food will be sold the night of until we run out. Both cash and card will be accepted at carnival.

For pre-sales, you will be emailed a QR code for each item purchased. The QR code will be scanned at the table when you are redeeming that item. All tickets and wristbands will be given the night of, after scanning the QR code.