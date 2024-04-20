Annual Corks and Caps Charity Auction

The Vandenberg Spouses' Club presents Corks & Caps Charity Wine/Beer Festival and Auction! A fun evening with wineries and breweries + music, a live and silent auction, food, and more. The VIP Sensory Tasting with Brick Barn is a wine and food pairing and has limited seating available. All proceeds benefit the VSC Charitable Fund providing military dependents with academic scholarships, military youth sports scholarships and other charitable donations back into the Vandenberg Community.





VIP Sensory Tasting Session (limited to 30 tickets) - 5:30-6:00PM (prior to Grand Tasting start time)

Grand Tasting - 6:00-9:00PM

At the Pacific Coast Club





A limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Check the VSC website (vandenbergspousesclub.org)/https://www.facebook.com/vandenbergspousesclub/ for updates or contact us at [email protected].





Please be cautious when checking out. There is an option to support Zeffy that is automatically added at check out.





Note: All attendees must have Base Access or gain Base Access on their own accord. VSC will not be providing Base Access to Ticket Holders. Airmen Against Drunk Driving (AADD) will be on site for event. Designated Driver tickets are also available for purchase. All VIP and Grand Tasting Ticket Holders must be 21 or over - ID's will be checked at the door. Tickets purchased online will be held for pick up at the Check-in table on night of event. For questions, contact us at [email protected].





