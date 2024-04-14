A Benefit Concert Featuring CYRUS CHESTNUT TRIO





The Cyrus Chestnut Trio ... An Afternoon of Straight Ahead Jazz and Gospel Music





The acclaimed jazz pianist Cyrus Chestnut will lead his trio in creating a memorable musical experience on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 141 Adams Street, Rochester, New York. With 60-minute sets dedicated to jazz and gospel music, the trio will pay tribute to the rich traditions of each genre.



Doors open at 2:30 pm







3:30 Opening Set: Jazz Ministry (1 hour)

4:30 Twenty Minute Intermission

4:50 Closing Set: Gospel Ministry (1 hour)





Born in 1963, Cyrus Chestnut started his musical career at the age of three. In 1985, he earned a degree in Jazz Composition and Arranging from the famed Berklee College of Music. While at Berklee, Chestnut earned a Eubie Blake Fellowship as well as Oscar Peterson, Quincy Jones, and Count Basie awards. After Berklee, Cyrus honed his craft as a sideman with legendary group leaders including Jon Hendricks, Terence Blanchard, Wynton Marsalis, Freddie Hubbard, Benny Golson, Jimmy Heath, James Moody, Joe Williams, Dizzy Gillespie and vocalist Betty Carter. Betty Carter advised him to “take chances…play things I’ve never heard”. Chestnut’s acclaimed career reflects adherence to Carter’s advice.

“Children are a gift from the Lord, they are a reward from Him.” -Psalm 127:3

Children are a priority here at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. Our youth are “precious” to us. We try to expose them to as many new and positive experiences as we can. One of the ways we do this is by taking them on a Cultural Enrichment trip each summer.

Proceeds from this concert will help pay for the bus for our trip this summer.

“Everyone has at least one educator who inspired them.”

As the quotation states, most of us have experienced at least one remarkable educator. Lorraine Clement is such an educator. She taught English for 36 years in Louisiana, Minnesota, and finally here in Rochester, NY. Her journey is full of accolades from past students on how she changed their lives through encouragement and consistent teaching excellence. She also positively impacted the teachers and administrators with whom she has worked.

Lorraine is a Life Member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and active in its Theta Alpha Zeta Chapter. She has been a Chapter President and has presided over many committees. She has served as a New York State Director and was then elected to Zeta Phi Beta’s National Education Foundation. Lorraine continues to be an instrumental part of the chapter, serving on the Budget and Finance, Scholarship and Nominating committees. She is one of the liaisons to the Zeta Amicae of Rochester.

She is the proud mother of Durban Clement and a longtime member of Memorial AME Zion Church.

It is with great pride that Theta Alpha Zeta Chapter intends to use funds from this concert to celebrate Lorraine Clement by establishing the Lorraine W. Clement Opportunity Scholarship to honor her.





The Pearls of Grace Charitable Foundation of Rochester, Inc. serves as fiscal sponsor. All proceeds will benefit the Youth of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church and the Lorraine W. Clement Opportunity Scholarship.