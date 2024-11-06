6/11/2024- Wheatsville Co-op Blended In-Person Mental Health First Aid for Adults

Take a class. Save a life. Strengthen your community.

Mental Health First Aid is a nationally recognized, evidence-based training that provides people the basic tools to help someone who might be developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. MHFA can save a life, just like CPR can save someone who is having a heart attack.

Why is MHFA important?

Mental illness is common.

Approximately 1 in 5 adults experiences mental illness. 50% of mental health issues can be identified by age 14.

Who should take MHFA?

Anyone! MHFA gives people the tools they need to help friends, family, colleagues and community members. It answers key questions like "What do I do?" and "Where can someone find help?"

What will you learn in MHFA?

Warning signs and risk factors for mental illness

Information on sign and symptoms of depression, anxiety, trauma, psychosis and substance use disorder

A 5-step action plan to help someone showing signs of mental illness or experiencing a crisis

Professional and self-help resources provided

CEUs are free and available for the following licenses: LMSW/LCSW, LPC, LMFT, LCDC. CPE’s for teaching professionals, Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians credit available as well as TCOLE credit available.

For more information on Mental Health First Aid, if you’d like to host an MHFA training or to request special accommodations, please feel free to contact [email protected].

Household income is asked during registration for grant purposes only. Click here for poverty guidelines.