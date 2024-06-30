Our Elite Membership allows you access to:

A community of high-quality women.

Book Club: We will dive into some of the best books to enhance your personal development in business, finance, and habits. We will read one book per month. Engage in lively discussions of each book during our monthly group calls, where members share insights, perspectives, and reflections on the chosen reading material.

Community Portal: You will gain access to women from diverse backgrounds, coming together to elevate each other's businesses.

Business Directory: You will be able to list your business for others to see it. Whether you're looking for a trusted service provider or a reliable supplier, you'll discover a diverse range of options at your fingertips.

15% discount on our networking events.

Pickleball Club: We organize monthly pickleball sessions for our members, taking care of the reservations. Each member pays their own entry fee per play.

Co-working Days: We have co-working sessions at Bun & Patti! Every second Thursday of the month, from 2 to 5 pm. We take over and enjoy exclusive access to Bun & Patti's happy hour menu, featuring exclusive $6 cocktails, as we brainstorm, network, and support each other's endeavors.