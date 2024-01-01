Membership 2024

I am a self starter business helping with providing affordable Eyewear to those who don't have insurance or money to buy eye seeing glasses.i target mainly school for children whom have been bullied or low income and convolecent home for elderly by making rounds and doing free adjustments and repairs to those whom are bed reddin. And need help with there glasses.i could use any help to keep my stock replemesh from time to time sometimes there is a high volume of patients and could use all the help I can get .



