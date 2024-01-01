Hinoki Utensil Carving Workshop

Instructed by Eiko Miyazaki





Craft your own cutlery from Hinoki wood and carve out time for relaxation and creativity. Enjoy the soothing aroma of the Japanese hinoki cypress as you shape your unique one of a kind utensil.





All materials are sustainably sourced using Forest Stewardship Council approved methods, this product fosters healthy woodlands and the cultural and economic longevity of small communities in Japan.





This class is suitable for participants age 16 & up. Each student is provided a Te Plus Te Hinoki Muddler Spoon Kit & Carving Tools.