Russell School PTO
Russell Elementary Fun Fair 2024 - A Roaring Good Time

2201 Sproul Rd, Broomall, PA 19008, USA

Wristbands and Fun Fair Raffle baskets tickets are ready to purchase at a discounted price during our presale until 4/16. We will also be offering presale pricing at our Raffle Basket Preview  in the Russell Cafeteria on April 16th from 5-7pm. After that date you can purchase raffle tickets and wristbands at the regular price ONLINE until April 18th after the 18th all tickets must be purchased at the fun fair . Orders can be picked up AT the Raffle Basket Preview night or at the ticket booth at the Fun Fair. 

