2024 Run the Runway 5k Event Sponsorship

DreamFlight Charities is actively accepting sponsors in support of our upcoming Run the Runway 5k! Your generous gift enables us to provide numerous programs and services that utilize aviation as a transformative tool in the lives of students across Kentucky.





While this event offers numerous ways to participate, opportunities to make an even larger impact can be found through our Corporate Partnership program, featuring benefits that span across our entire calendar of events and promotional materials. Learn how you can engage student markets and over 55,600 Kentuckians who support our state's growing aviation community on our website or contact us directly at [email protected] today!





Sponsorship levels of $1,000 and above qualify for our Corporate Partnership Program benefits.