RAFFLE CLOSED: Education Empowers! Raffle for Gift Card to J. Alexander's Restaurant ($50)

Hello friends, we are raffling off this gift card in order to support a student with a partial tuition payment for her Culinary Arts school.





Upon completion next year, she will be able to practice a solid vocation, obtain a well-paid job and secure a good future for herself and her family.





We appreciate your support as we work to provide this gift of a promising future to a wonderful young person!





This raffle ends on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at noon.





There is no expiration date marked on this gift card.





With sincere gratitude,





The Education Empowers! Team