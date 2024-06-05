Logo
Education Empowers!
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

RAFFLE CLOSED: Education Empowers! Raffle for Gift Card to J. Alexander's Restaurant ($50)

Hello friends, we are raffling off this gift card in order to support a student with a partial tuition payment for her Culinary Arts school.


Upon completion next year, she will be able to practice a solid vocation, obtain a well-paid job and secure a good future for herself and her family.


We appreciate your support as we work to provide this gift of a promising future to a wonderful young person!


This raffle ends on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at noon.


There is no expiration date marked on this gift card.


With sincere gratitude, 


The Education Empowers! Team

common:freeFormsBy