Pitching Clinics | Sunday, March 24, 2024

Rhyne Park is excited to offer clinics again this Spring season! We are kicking it off with pitching lessons with Justine Jean! This is an awesome opportunity with limited space, so sign up fast!!





Who is Justine?

Justine Jean is a pitching specific instructor. Justine was a starting pitcher at Alabama State University where she won a team leading 12 wins en route to a SWAC Championship and an appearance in the Tuscaloosa Regional! In her senior season, she threw her school's first no hitter in history! In her career, Justine was named 2020 Preseason ALL-SWAC Team, Three-time ALL-SWAC Team, 2018 All Conference Team, and 2019 SWAC Tournament MVP.





What is the cost?

We are excited to offer group lessons at a discounted rate. Pricing is $25 per clinic, per athlete.





What are the times?

1pm - 2pm: Beginner Pitching Clinic (Field 1) - ONLY 10 SPOTS AVAILABLE!!

- For girls passionate about softball and interested in pitching

- Tailor-made for those who have shown interest, but have little to no pitching experience

- Ideal for athletes who may have engaged in basic drills or none at all

- Focus on fundamental building blocks of pitching

- Sessions aim to lay a solid foundation for an athlete's future pitching endeavors





2pm - 3pm: Advanced Pitching Clinic (Field 1) ONLY 10 SPOTS AVAILABLE!!

- For girls who have mastered the full pitching motion independently

- Focus on refinement and improvement of pitching technique

- Participants may have experience throwing to a catcher in game situations

- Aimed at enhancing pitching prowess beyond basic proficiency





Please plan to bring a parent to catch for your pitchers!





Please note - spring pitching clinics are NON-REFUNDABLE.



Questions? Please email Ricky Martinez at [email protected]



