Logo
PALM
Payment method*
Or pay another way
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA, their Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. By confirming your payment, you agree to Zeffy's Privacy Policy.

Ilm Unveiled - Makkiyyah Sisters' Weekend Classes Fall 2024

15830 Morris Bridge Rd, Thonotosassa, FL 33592, USA

Assalam Alaykum,


jazakAllah khayr for taking the time to learn about the Weekend Makkiyyah Sisters' Fall 2024 Semester courses. 


Classes will be held on Saturdays from 10:30am to 2pm at Masjid Daarusalam ISONET.


Dates: Classes will run from September 7 -  December 14, 2024 

Timings: Saturdays from 11am to 3pm 

Location: Masjid Daarusalam ISONET 

Tuition: $50/class for the semester 

Schedule: 

  • Shamail of the Prophet: 11am - 11:45am with Ustadha Lubna Zaffer
  • Spirituality - Book of Assistance: 11:50am - 12:30pm with Ustadha Ambreen Khan
  • Tafseer of Select Surahs: 12:35pm - 1:45pm with Ustadha S. Zeba
  • Dhuhr Salah: 1:45pm - 2:10pm 
  • Tajweed and Quran Memorization: 2:15pm - 3pm 

Please email us at [email protected] if you have any questions.

Free forms by