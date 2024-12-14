Ilm Unveiled - Makkiyyah Sisters' Weekend Classes Fall 2024

Assalam Alaykum,





jazakAllah khayr for taking the time to learn about the Weekend Makkiyyah Sisters' Fall 2024 Semester courses.





Classes will be held on Saturdays from 10:30am to 2pm at Masjid Daarusalam ISONET.





Dates: Classes will run from September 7 - December 14, 2024

Timings: Saturdays from 11am to 3pm

Location: Masjid Daarusalam ISONET

Tuition: $50/class for the semester

Schedule:

Shamail of the Prophet: 11am - 11:45am with Ustadha Lubna Zaffer

Spirituality - Book of Assistance: 11:50am - 12:30pm with Ustadha Ambreen Khan

Tafseer of Select Surahs: 12:35pm - 1:45pm with Ustadha S. Zeba

Dhuhr Salah: 1:45pm - 2:10pm

Tajweed and Quran Memorization: 2:15pm - 3pm

Please email us at [email protected] if you have any questions.