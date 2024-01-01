Welcome to the Genesis Christian Academy Fundraising Wreath Raffle!

We are thrilled to invite you to participate in our special fundraising raffle event to support Genesis Christian Academy! This is your chance to win one of five beautiful handmade door wreaths and contribute to a wonderful cause.





How It Works:

Purchase Tickets: Each ticket is only $10. The more tickets you buy, the higher your chances of winning one of our exquisite wreaths. Win Beautiful Handmade Wreaths: We have five stunning door wreaths, handcrafted with love and care. Each one is unique and perfect for adding a touch of charm to your home. Support Our School: All proceeds from the raffle will be used to purchase essential school equipment and supplies for the upcoming school year. Your participation directly helps our students and teachers.





Why Participate?

: Your contribution aids in providing much-needed equipment and supplies for Genesis Christian Academy, enhancing the learning environment for our students. Fair and Transparent: The raffle draw will be conducted fairly on June 7th, ensuring every participant has an equal chance to win.





Key Dates:

Ticket Sales Begin : Today!

: Today! Ticket Sales End : June 6th at midnight

: June 6th at midnight Raffle Draw Date: June 7th at noon





How to Get Involved:

Buy Tickets Online : Use the form provided to buy digital raffle tickets. Each ticket is only $10!

: Use the form provided to buy digital raffle tickets. Each ticket is only $10! Share with Friends and Family: Help us spread the word! The more people who participate, the greater our impact.





Wreaths Being Raffled Off:

Wreath #1 Wreath #2 Wreath #3

Wreath #4 Wreath #5

Join us in this exciting event to support Genesis Christian Academy. Every ticket counts, and together, we can provide our students with the resources they need for a successful school year. Thank you for your support and good luck!





For more information, feel free to contact us at [email protected] or 757-329-0595. Stay tuned for updates and announcements about our winners!