Hands on with rescued horses. Groom, walk, lead and lunge. Spend mornings connecting and caring for horses. Play, train and learn barn etiquette. All about horses and more.





Ages 8 - 16. No horse experience necessary.

Drop off: 8:30 -9:00 Pick up: 3:00pm - 3:30pm

Monday July 8th - Friday, July 12th, 2024





Brown bag lunch and your own water bottle. Snacks provided.

Space is limited. Payment required to confirm reservation. ..