Rafflin This N That for Our Military

RRMNS Service Member Restoration Outreach is Rafflin' This and That for Our Military!! This is not your typical dry fundraiser; it's a vibrant celebration of support for our veterans and active military personnel. DJ ChoiceBeats will be hosting the karaoke session as well as spinning the soundtrack to this wonderful occasion. Enjoy the full menu of delectable smoked meats and generous selection of beer on tap at the veteran owned Smokin' This and That BBQ in Florence, Ky! Prizes ranging from Gift cards to a BB Riverboat dinner cruise for two to a free photo session and everything in between while having an amazing time. "What if I'm interested in winning a prize and helping the cause but can't make it to the event?" you may ask. No worries because Rey Ray's Mobile Notary Services will deliver your winnings to you at your earliest convenience!

Every aspect of this shindig, from the venue to the prizes, comes from businesses owned by veterans or those who have a strong dedication to supporting our brave service members. This ensures that every dollar spent at the event directly or indirectly contributes to benefiting veterans, active military personnel, and their families. The heart of the event lies in its mission to provide tangible assistance to those who have served or are currently serving in the military. Proceeds generated from the event will be dispensed to local military outreach programs, including the Service Member Restoration Outreach. This program plays a vital role in providing essential services such as free notary services, clothing drives, food assistance, and even vehicle support to veterans, active military personnel, and their immediate families.

So please join us for a memorable experience and a chance to actively contribute back to our military, showing our steadfast support and appreciation for their dedication and sacrifices.



