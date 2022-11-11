Logo
The Las Vegas Chapter of the National Bar Association
LVNBA Wakanda Forever Private Screening

9090 Alta Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144, USA

The LVNBA Membership Committee Presents


Wakanda Forever 

-Private Screening -


Join the members of the LVNBA for a private viewing of the new Black Panther Movie, Wakanda Forever on release night, Friday, November 11, 2022!


Pre-Screening Happy Hour: 4:00p.m.

Movie: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Cinemark Century 16 Theaters, Suncoast Hotel & Casino


This event is FREE for active LVNBA members, be sure to pay your dues!

Members are invited to bring up to (1) guest for the rate of $12. 


SIGN UP NOW, SPACE IS LIMITED!


Attendees will receive (1) movie ticket and are invited to attend happy hour.


Happy Hour Location will be provided after registration.


Email JT Washington ([email protected]) to join the waitlist.



For Questions or Concerns Contact:

[email protected]




