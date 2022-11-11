LVNBA Wakanda Forever Private Screening

The LVNBA Membership Committee Presents
Wakanda Forever
-Private Screening -
Join the members of the LVNBA for a private viewing of the new Black Panther Movie, Wakanda Forever on release night, Friday, November 11, 2022!
♦
Pre-Screening Happy Hour: 4:00p.m.
Movie: 6:00 p.m.
Location: Cinemark Century 16 Theaters, Suncoast Hotel & Casino
This event is FREE for active LVNBA members, be sure to pay your dues!
Members are invited to bring up to (1) guest for the rate of $12.
SIGN UP NOW, SPACE IS LIMITED!
Attendees will receive (1) movie ticket and are invited to attend happy hour.
Happy Hour Location will be provided after registration.
Email JT Washington ([email protected]) to join the waitlist.
For Questions or Concerns Contact:
[email protected]