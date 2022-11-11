LVNBA Wakanda Forever Private Screening

The LVNBA Membership Committee Presents





Wakanda Forever

-Private Screening -





Join the members of the LVNBA for a private viewing of the new Black Panther Movie, Wakanda Forever on release night, Friday, November 11, 2022!

♦





Pre-Screening Happy Hour: 4:00p.m.

Movie: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Cinemark Century 16 Theaters, Suncoast Hotel & Casino





This event is FREE for active LVNBA members, be sure to pay your dues!

Members are invited to bring up to (1) guest for the rate of $12.





SIGN UP NOW, SPACE IS LIMITED!





Attendees will receive (1) movie ticket and are invited to attend happy hour.





Happy Hour Location will be provided after registration.





Email JT Washington ([email protected]) to join the waitlist.









For Questions or Concerns Contact:

[email protected]











