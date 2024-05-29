Missouri City Chamber Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Standard Ribbon Cuttings are complimentary for members at the Business Level* or higher. To include (1) e-mailed ribbon cutting invitation to Chamber members approx. 2 weeks prior to your event, event to be listed on the Chamber website and in weekly newsletter, chamber to provide a staff member or Ambassador to facilitate your ceremony, large ceremonial scissors and ribbon, a digital photo of your ribbon cutting ceremony to be posted on Chamber’s social media.
Marketing Package
$150
Marketing Package to include all items included in the Standard Ribbon Cutting Package PLUS… Chamber to create an event on the Chamber’s official Facebook page and guarantee 2 social media posts prior to your event, Facebook live video of your ribbon cutting ceremony, press release to be distributed by the Chamber following your event (member to provide press release), ribbon cutting photo included in Chamber E-newsletter.
Premium Ribbon Cutting Package
$300
Premium Package to include all items in the Standard Ribbon Cutting Package & Marketing Package PLUS… No additional fee for after hours event, Chamber CEO or Chairman of the Board to facilitate your ribbon cutting ceremony, commemorative plaque to display in your business, and a featured article in Chamber E-newsletter. The Chamber will provide contact information for City of Missouri City and surrounding officials. *The Chamber cannot guarantee event attendance by elected officials or media.
After Hours
$100
Only select if you are requesting an after-hours ceremony or weekend.
