The Patron Project and Heal Live Thrive Community's Matching Campaign has begun! Heal Live Thrive Community is a designated 501(c)3 nonprofit established in March of 2021. We use our nonprofit platform to support the Medical Medium community in any way we can.



Together with the Patron Project, we intend to raise $2631 through the Auction event that starts at the end of this month. These funds will first go to the critical needs of the Patron Project receivers. Any overflow of donations through winning bids from the Auction will go towards Heal Live Thrive Community's Core 4 Campaign. Our goal is to match the $2631. Any surplus from the Auction and our Summer Self-Care Sweepstakes will be split equally between the two organizations. It's a win-win! Please help us achieve our goals!





For signing up as a patron through the Patron Project, you can receive extra entries for a greater chance to win our Summer Self-Care Sweepstakes Prizes! Check out the information below.





HELP US MEET OUR FUNDRAISING GOAL:







Our goal is to provide Medical Medium® recommended Core 4 Supplements to those who are experiencing chronic illness and financial hardship. These supplements are critical and necessary to sustaining overall well-being and healing. Unfortunately, many cannot access these life-sustaining healing tools.





We have 27 beautiful souls needing Vimergy B12, Micro-C, Lemon Balm, and Zinc. For each person to receive $1,000 worth of these supplements, we must raise $27,000 before the end of the year.





Would you help support, share, or donate to our fundraising campaign? Join Heal Live Thrive Community as we unleash the power of light and compassion for the betterment of humanity. With your generosity, we can ensure that these healing warriors have the tools they need to heal, live, and thrive.





With community, we can care for our community and overcome the impossible.





HOW TO ENTER (There are two ways to enter):

*A donation is not required to enter the sweepstakes. Please see entry option 2 by email.







1. DONATE: To participate in our Summer Self-Care Sweepstakes, donate the amount equivalent to the number of entries you'd like to receive to have a chance to win the prizes mentioned below.



$10 = 3 entry

$20 = 6 entries

$30 = 9 entries

$36= 12 entries





2. E-MAIL: To enter and receive one entry without making a donation, e-mail us your full name, mailing address, phone number, and date of birth at [email protected]. All e-mail entries must be received no later than July 20th at 12:00 am to qualify.





3. HOW TO RECEIVE EXTRA ENTRIES (You must satisfy both 1 and 2):



1. Choose the number of entries and donate the appropriate amount to Heal Live Thrive Community. Donate the amount through this platform.

2. Become a patron for one of the 10 receivers through the Patron Project. Visit this website: https://jasonandemily.com/the-patron-project and please email the confirmation to [email protected].



$5 a month patron = 3 extra entries



$20 a month patron = 12 extra entries







SUMMER SWEEPSTAKES PRIZES





GRAND PRIZE

A Consultation and Clearing Session with Dr. Jaena



(valued at $490.00)





Dr. Jaena Stanley-Gonzaga is a Doctor of Chiropractic and has a Medical Medium friendly, holistic, and energetic medicine practice in St. Charles, Illinois.





Description: This prize consists of two parts.

1. The first part begins with a comprehensive 60-minute consultation. This thorough session is designed to get to the root of the problem, understand the priority areas to address in mind, body, spirit, heart, and soul, and provide specific guidance and tools based on Dr. Jaena's 25 years of clinical experience and Medical Medium knowledge. She will also create a customized whole health guideline as a foundational roadmap to get you on your healing and wellness path.

2. The second part consists of a separate 60-minute clearing session in which she assists you with gently releasing emotional and energetic blockages that inhibit your healing. She facilitates this clearing through light-filled, compassionate conversation while observing and witnessing the energetic shifts and information relayed through imagery. Often, angels will help with the clearing. Dr. Jaena will then give feedback on the clearing that happens and its completion. You may notice the clearing experience as you give yourself space to be in stillness while receiving healing support from above.









FIRST PRIZE









7 Skin Care products from 100% Pure at www.100percentpure.com

(valued at $189.65 plus shipping)





Description: All 100% PURE™ formulations adhere to strict purity standards and will never contain harsh or toxic ingredients.

The products you will receive are: Bright Eyes Masks - Single, Acai Pulp Facial Scrub, Ginseng Collagen Boost Mask - Single, Konjac Sponge: Charcoal, Matcha Oat Milk Nourishing Mask, Charcoal Clay Cleanser, and Coconut Body Scrub - 10 oz.







SECOND PRIZE





Synergetics Pocketgym at www.pocketgym.com

(valued at $74 plus shipping)





Description: The Synergetics system is a series of no-impact, 12-minute workouts that can be done morning and evening to reduce the body’s fat, stress, and pain. Breathing, stretching, and meditation-in-motion, soothes and strengthens. The PocketGym provides stability and strength to the body motions.(A Medical Medium recommended product)





SECOND PRIZE









$50 Gift Certificate to Stream2Sea at www.stream2sea.com





Description: Non-toxic skin care products that do not harm your body or our blue planet.

"Stream2Sea has the only mineral-based sunscreen on the planet that’s been tested and proven safe for freshwater fish, saltwater fish, and coral larvae and has passed the stringent HEL Labs Protect Land + Sea certification."





THIRD PRIZE





Leven Rose Organic Natural Oils Beauty Products at www.levenrose.com

(valued at $31 plus shipping)





Description: Leven Rose is a premium beauty product company producing the best organic and 100% pure natural products made with environmentally sustainable practices. You will receive two products, 4 oz Jojoba Oil and 2 oz Pomegranate Seed Oil.





DATE OF SWEEPSTAKE: Our Summer Self-Care Sweepstakes will start on July 11th and end on July 20th at midnight CT.





ELIGIBILITY: To be eligible to participate in the Summer Self-Care Sweepstakes, you must be 18 years old and a resident of the fifty (50) United States.





DRAWING: On or about July 21, 2024, potential prize winners will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries.





Thank you so much for your support. Because of your kindness, compassion, and generosity, twenty-seven beautiful souls will receive critical and needed baseline supplements.





We will have a couple more sweepstakes before end of the year. Check out our Instagram page, @heallivethrivecommunity, or sign up for our 144 Newsletter on our website at www.heallivethrive.org to stay connected.





Blessings, love, and light,

Dr. Jaena and the HLTC Team





p.s. Please feel free to share our Summer Self-Care Sweepstakes with your friends and family.