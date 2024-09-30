2024 Golf Tournament

2730 S Main St

Moultrie, GA 31768

Individual
$150
Join us as a solo participant in the tournament! This ticket includes: -Access to all-day refreshments -Post-tournament cocktail hour and awards reception -Participation in contest holes
Team of 4
$600
Gather your team of four for a fun and competitive day on the course! This package includes: -Entry for four golfers -All-day refreshments for the team -Complimentary cart use for the day -Invitation to the post-tournament cocktail hour and awards reception -Participation in all contest holes
Hole Sponsor
$250
- Choose a hole to showcase your business during this fun event while raising money for a great cause!
$

