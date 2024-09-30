2024 Golf Tournament

Join us as a solo participant in the tournament! This ticket includes:
-Access to all-day refreshments
-Post-tournament cocktail hour and awards reception
-Participation in contest holes
Team of 4
$600
Gather your team of four for a fun and competitive day on the course! This package includes:
-Entry for four golfers
-All-day refreshments for the team
-Complimentary cart use for the day
-Invitation to the post-tournament cocktail hour and awards reception
-Participation in all contest holes
Hole Sponsor
$250
- Choose a hole to showcase your business during this fun event while raising money for a great cause!
