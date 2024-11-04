SFA School Wawa Hot Lunch Program 11/11 to 11/26 (3 weeks) (1)
Monday November 11 Breakfast for Lunch Options
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Monday November 11 Breakfast for Lunch Boxed Lunch Options
$8.25
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Monday November 11 Breakfast Bowl Options
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Monday November 11 Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit
Tuesday November 12 Hot Hoagie Options
$7.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese or Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side.
Thursday November 14 Breakfast for Lunch Options
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Thursday November 14 Breakfast for Lunch Boxed Lunch Options
$8.25
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Thursday November 14 Breakfast Bowl Options
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Thursday November 14 Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit.
Friday November 15 Hoagie Options- Shorti
$7.25
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Friday November 15 Hoagie Options - Junior
$5
Served on Junior Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Monday November 18 Breakfast for Lunch Options
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Monday November 18 Breakfast for Lunch Boxed Lunch Options
$8.25
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Monday November 18 Breakfast Bowl Options
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Monday November 18 Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit.
Tuesday November 19 Hot Hoagie Options
$7.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese or Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side.
Thursday 11/21 Special Wawa Thanksgiving - Gobbler Bowl
$11
Enjoy a special Wawa Thanksgiving Lunch. Your bowl will include hot turkey, mashed potato or sweet potato, stuffing, and cranberry sauce in an individual bowl. Please choose regular or sweet potato on the next screen.
Friday November 22 Breakfast for Lunch Options
$4.25
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Friday November 22 Breakfast for Lunch Boxed Options
$8.25
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Friday November 22 Breakfast Bowl Options
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Friday November 22 Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit.
Monday November 25 Hoagie Options- Shorti
$7.25
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Monday November 25 Hoagie Options - Junior
$5
Served on Junior Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Tuesday November 26 Hot Hoagie Options
$7.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese or Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side.
Available Any Day Caesar Salad
$8.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons. Caesar dressing, balsamic or ranch on the side.
Available Any Day Caesar Salad with Roasted Chicken
$11.75
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and roasted chicken. Caesar dressing, balsamic or ranch on the side.
Available Any Day - Mac & Cheese
$6.25
A medium mac and cheese cup.
Available Any Day - Mac & Cheese with Chicken Strips
$9.25
Traditional Mac & Cheese Bowl with Chicken Strips.
Available Any Day - Chicken Strips
$6
3 Chicken Strips
Available Any Day - Chicken Noodle Soup
$6
Available Any Day - Chicken Noodle Soup & Junior Hoagie
$11
Cup of Soup Served with Junior Hoagie. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
