BECOME A FALL FEST 2024 SPONSOR!

Head Sponsorship includes: Table at event; Prominent logo on all promotional materials; Logo on website; (2) dedicated social media posts; Posters/signage at event (artwork provided by sponsor); Special announcements at event; Distribution of flyers, brochures, or other collateral at event; Opportunity for offer inclusion/special message in emails sent to families
Head Sponsorship includes: Table at event; Prominent logo on all promotional materials; Logo on website; (2) dedicated social media posts; Posters/signage at event (artwork provided by sponsor); Special announcements at event; Distribution of flyers, brochures, or other collateral at event; Opportunity for offer inclusion/special message in emails sent to families
Participating Sponsor
$1,000
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Participating Sponsorship includes: Special announcement at event; (1) dedicated social media post; Logo on website; Postage/signage at event; Distribution of flyers, brochures, or other collateral at event; Opportunity for offer inclusion/special message in emails sent to families
Participating Sponsorship includes: Special announcement at event; (1) dedicated social media post; Logo on website; Postage/signage at event; Distribution of flyers, brochures, or other collateral at event; Opportunity for offer inclusion/special message in emails sent to families
Supporting Sponsor
$500
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Supporting Sponsorship includes: Listing in digital promotional and thank you materials; Distribution of flyers, brochures, or other collateral at event
Supporting Sponsorship includes: Listing in digital promotional and thank you materials; Distribution of flyers, brochures, or other collateral at event