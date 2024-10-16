MD23 2025 Midwinter Conference

Friday Night Only (Conference Ticket Includes Friday Night)
$10
This ticket option is for individuals wishing to attend the Friday Night Party Only. Appetizers, Band, Games, and Cash Bar will be available. "Enter the number of people, then skip to the bottom of the page and click "Select." You will be directed to the Registration Page."
This ticket option is for individuals wishing to attend the Friday Night Party Only. Appetizers, Band, Games, and Cash Bar will be available. "Enter the number of people, then skip to the bottom of the page and click "Select." You will be directed to the Registration Page."
Weekend Pass "All in One Pass"
$125
All In One "GO STRAIGHT TO CHECKOUT IF YOU CHOOSE THIS OPTION"
Includes: Entire Weekends Activities
Registration and ALL food Included
Cost: $125 per person
Does not include hotel registration.
If paying by cash/check, please use the ticket below.
All In One "GO STRAIGHT TO CHECKOUT IF YOU CHOOSE THIS OPTION"
Includes: Entire Weekends Activities
Registration and ALL food Included
Cost: $125 per person
Does not include hotel registration.
If paying by cash/check, please use the ticket below.
Conference Registration Only Pay By Check/Cash
free
To pay by check or cash, please follow these steps when registering for the conference and meals:
Enter the number of people using the drop-down menu.
Skip to the bottom of the page and click "Select."
You will then be directed to the Pay By Check/Cash Registration Page.
Important: The Pay By Check/Cash option does not total your cost of tickets; it is strictly for registration purposes. Please total your registration and meal costs and send your payment to Jim Bennett.
Note: Payment must be received by January 30, 2025.
Conference Registration Ticket: Includes a Friday Night Party Ticket, access to Saturday's Workshops, and to the Coffee and Tea Station. The cost is $25 per person. Meals are not included in this ticket.
To pay by check or cash, please follow these steps when registering for the conference and meals:
Enter the number of people using the drop-down menu.
Skip to the bottom of the page and click "Select."
You will then be directed to the Pay By Check/Cash Registration Page.
Important: The Pay By Check/Cash option does not total your cost of tickets; it is strictly for registration purposes. Please total your registration and meal costs and send your payment to Jim Bennett.
Note: Payment must be received by January 30, 2025.
Conference Registration Ticket: Includes a Friday Night Party Ticket, access to Saturday's Workshops, and to the Coffee and Tea Station. The cost is $25 per person. Meals are not included in this ticket.
Conference Registration Only Pay by Credit Card
$25
Conference Registration Ticket: Includes a Friday Night Party Ticket, access to Saturday's Workshops, and to the Coffee and Tea Station. The cost is $25 per person. Meals are not included in this ticket.
If you plan to stay for any meals, please choose from the meal options below.
To pay by credit card, please follow these steps when registering for the conference and meals:
Enter the number of people using the drop-down menu.
Choose your meals from the options provided.
When finished, click "Select."
You will then be directed to the Pay By Credit Registration Page.
Conference Registration Ticket: Includes a Friday Night Party Ticket, access to Saturday's Workshops, and to the Coffee and Tea Station. The cost is $25 per person. Meals are not included in this ticket.
If you plan to stay for any meals, please choose from the meal options below.
To pay by credit card, please follow these steps when registering for the conference and meals:
Enter the number of people using the drop-down menu.
Choose your meals from the options provided.
When finished, click "Select."
You will then be directed to the Pay By Credit Registration Page.
Saturday Buffet Lunch
$35
Sunday Breakfast
$21
Leo Ticket
$30
The Leo Ticket includes:
Saturday Leo's Conference & Lunch
Cost: $30 per Leo
The Leo Ticket includes:
Saturday Leo's Conference & Lunch
Cost: $30 per Leo
Leo Ticket Check/Cash Only
free
Leo Advisor's if you are bringing a check to Mid-Winter please register your students here.
The Leo Ticket includes:
Saturday Leo's Conference & Lunch
Cost: $30 per Leo
Leo Advisor's if you are bringing a check to Mid-Winter please register your students here.
The Leo Ticket includes:
Saturday Leo's Conference & Lunch
Cost: $30 per Leo
Sponsor a Leo
$30
Sponsor a Leo for the Midwinter Conference
Your sponsorship helps a Leo attend the Midwinter Conference, covering their registration and participation costs. Support our young leaders as they grow and make a difference in their communities!
Sponsor a Leo for the Midwinter Conference
Your sponsorship helps a Leo attend the Midwinter Conference, covering their registration and participation costs. Support our young leaders as they grow and make a difference in their communities!
Leo Advisor Ticket
$35
The Leo Advisor Ticket includes Leo Conference Registration and Buffet Lunch
The Leo Advisor Ticket includes Leo Conference Registration and Buffet Lunch
Leo Advisor Ticket Cash/Check
free
The Leo Advisor Cash/Check Ticket includes Leo Conference Registration and Buffet Lunch $35.00
The Leo Advisor Cash/Check Ticket includes Leo Conference Registration and Buffet Lunch $35.00