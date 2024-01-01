2024 Legal Seminar Series

Lands and Hands Community Resources proudly presents the 2nd Annual Legal Seminar Series!
Join us for an enlightening series of seminars covering essential legal topics, including last year's topics:
- August 17: The Provisions of The Code of Judicial Conduct & Judicial Accountability and Public Responsibility
New Seminar Topics Added for 2024!!!
- September 21: Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board (2024 Bonus Seminar)
- September 28: Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (2024 Bonus Seminar)
- October 19: Legal Terms and Definitions (2024 Bonus Seminar)
- October 26: Complaints and other Illinois Court Forms (2024 Bonus Seminar)
Kankakee Public Library, 11:30am-1:30pm, Third Floor Suite, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, Illinois 60901, 815-939-4564.
- Facilitator: R.T. Hodge, Jr., 779-240-2900, [email protected], Personal Cash App: $HodgePay
- Organizational Support: Cash App: $LHCR60958
We look forward to seeing you there as we explore these critical aspects of the legal system. Your participation helps foster a more informed and engaged community.
Stay Informed. Stay Engaged. Stay Empowered.