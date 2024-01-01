Unto You Pet Rescue 50/50 Raffle





Help Fill Empty Bowls - Win Big!





Your chance to win big while helping homeless dogs in need is here! Today's the day for the Unto You Pet Rescue 50/50 raffle. Get your tickets by 4pm for a chance to win half the pot!





Raffle Details:





Drawing held today at 4:00 PM

Tickets available for purchase until 4:00 PM

All proceeds go towards buying dog food for our furry friends!

Here's how to play:





Purchase your tickets before 4:00 PM today (either online or in-person at Alisitos with Dawn or Lalo.

The winner will be drawn at 4:00 PM and contacted shortly thereafter

Half of the total raffle ticket sales will go to the lucky winner, and the other half will go directly to Unto You Pet Rescue to purchase dog food for the pups in their care

Don't miss out on this chance to win big and help homeless dogs in need!





Spread the word! Share this post with your friends and family.





For more information please visit www.untoyourescue.com





Thank you for your support!