Talco Volunteer Fire Department is raffling off an autographed book, an autographed photo, 2 DVDS and 2 caps from the Gary Sinise Foundation to help raise funds for The Moving Wall. The Moving Wall is a way to Honor & Respect those Veterans that made the ultimate sacrifice. This half-size replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C. has been touring the country for nearly forty years to educate the public and show solemn remembrance & respect to Vietnam Veterans and their family members.