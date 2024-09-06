HSI Training - CPR | First Aid | Bloodborne Pathogens | OSHA

OSHA recommends outreach courses as an orientation to occupational safety and health for workers. However, some states have enacted laws mandating the training. Some employers, unions, organizations, and other jurisdictions may require this training. Individuals have 180 days to complete training from the day the program is started. Upon successful completion, an instant printable certificate will be issued. DOL-OSHA cards will arrive in 2-3 weeks. OSHA has issued a policy that limits all OSHA Outreach Training (classroom and online) to a maximum of 7.5 hours training per day in all OSHA 10-Hour courses. As a result, all 10-Hour courses must be delivered over a minimum of two days, and 30-Hour courses in a minimum of four days. OSHA has also issued a policy of Program Jurisdiction Restrictions. Outreach Training Programs are now limited to OSHA Jurisdiction only. Student course completion cards can only be issued for students within U.S. jurisdiction (the 50 States and certain U.S. Territories). No in-person skills evaluation is required for this course. It is presented as online-only. This course is NOT valid in New York City, NY.

