HSI Training - CPR | First Aid | Bloodborne Pathogens | OSHA

The goal of the HSI CPR AED training program is for participants to gain or improve knowledge and skill proficiency in CPR AED for adult, child, and infant.
HSI CPR AED reflects the latest resuscitation science and treatment recommendations published by the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation (ILCOR), and it conforms with the 2020 American Heart Association (AHA) Guidelines Update for CPR and ECC and the annual Guidelines Update.
The intended audience is individuals who are not healthcare providers or professional rescuers who desire, or are occupationally required, to be trained and certified in CPR AED.
Course Length: 1.5 - 6.5 hours (varies by delivery)
Certification Period: 2 Years
Delivery Method: Blended or In Person
CPR - BLS
$30
The HSI Basic Life Support (BLS) program is for participants to gain or improve knowledge and skill proficiency in high-quality CPR skills and teamwork for the adult, child, and infant.
HSI Basic Life Support (BLS) reflects the latest resuscitation science and treatment recommendations published by the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation (ILCOR), and it conforms with the 2020 American Heart Association (AHA) Guidelines Update for CPR and ECC and the annual Guidelines Update.
The intended audience is individuals who are healthcare providers (in and out of hospital), public safety professionals in a variety of occupational settings, or individuals enrolled in healthcare and public safety career training programs who require BLS training.
Course Length: 2.5 - 5 hours (varies by delivery)
Certification Period: 2 years.
Delivery Method: Blended or In Person
CPR - All Ages and AED | Adult First Aid
$60
This course combines the CPR - All Ages and AED course with the Adult First Aid course.
Course Length: 5 - 8 hours (varies by delivery)
Certification Period: 2 Years
Delivery Method: Blended or In Person
Adult First Aid
$30
The goal of the HSI Adult First Aid training program is for participants to gain or improve knowledge and skill proficiency in adult first aid.
HSI Adult First Aid reflects the latest science and treatment recommendations published by the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation (ILCOR), and it conforms with the 2020 American Heart Association (AHA) Guidelines Update for CPR and ECC and the annual Guidelines Update.
The intended audience is individuals who are not healthcare providers or professional rescuers who desire, or are occupationally required, to be trained and certified in adult first aid.
Course Length: 1.5 - 6.5 hours (varies by delivery)
Certification Period: 2 Years
Delivery Method: Blended or In Person
Pediatric First Aid
$30
The goal of the HSI Pediatric First Aid training program is for participants to gain or improve knowledge and skill proficiency in pediatric first aid.
HSI Pediatric First Aid reflects the latest science and treatment recommendations published by the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation (ILCOR), and it conforms with the 2020 American Heart Association (AHA) Guidelines Update for CPR and ECC and the annual Guidelines Update.
The intended audience is individuals who are not healthcare providers or professional rescuers who desire, or are occupationally required, to be trained and certified in pediatric first aid.
Course Length: 1.5 - 6 hours (varies by delivery)
Certification Period: 2 Years
Delivery Method: Blended or In Person
Bloodborne Pathogens
$30
HSI's Bloodborne Pathogens training program includes information that will help students understand what bloodborne pathogens are and how risks of exposure can be reduced for themselves and others. This bloodborne pathogens certification course assists in satisfying the training requirements of the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA Bloodborne Pathogens Standard (29 CFR 1910.1030).
HSI’s Bloodborne Pathogens course is ideal for any individual or employee who has a reasonable anticipation of contact with blood or other potentially infectious materials as a result of performing designated job duties.
Course Length: 1 hour
Certification Period: 1 year
Delivery Method: Online
Wilderness First Aid
$100
Wilderness environments create special situations not usually encountered in an urban or suburban environment. With ASHI’s Wilderness First Aid, Instructors certified to teach CPR/AED, basic first aid, and have wilderness experience can take advantage of ASHI’s flexible instructional design.
This comprehensive 16-20 hour course meets the Boy Scouts of America Wilderness First Aid curriculum and guidelines.
Students for this course should have CPR and First Aid training before taking the course.
Course Length: 16 - 20 hours
Certification Period: 2 years
Delivery Method: In person
OSHA 10-Hour Training - General Industry
$75
OSHA recommends outreach courses as an orientation to occupational safety and health for workers. However, some states have enacted laws mandating the training. Some employers, unions, organizations, and other jurisdictions may require this training. Individuals have 180 days to complete training from the day the program is started. Upon successful completion, an instant printable certificate will be issued. DOL-OSHA cards will arrive in 2-3 weeks.
OSHA has issued a policy that limits all OSHA Outreach Training (classroom and online) to a maximum of 7.5 hours training per day in all OSHA 10-Hour courses. As a result, all 10-Hour courses must be delivered over a minimum of two days, and 30-Hour courses in a minimum of four days. OSHA has also issued a policy of Program Jurisdiction Restrictions. Outreach Training Programs are now limited to OSHA Jurisdiction only. Student course completion cards can only be issued for students within U.S. jurisdiction (the 50 States and certain U.S. Territories).
No in-person skills evaluation is required for this course. It is presented as online-only.
This course is NOT valid in New York City, NY.
OSHA 30-Hour Training - General Industry
$150
OSHA recommends outreach courses as an orientation to occupational safety and health for workers. However, some states have enacted laws mandating the training. Some employers, unions, organizations, and other jurisdictions may require this training. Individuals have 180 days to complete training from the day the program is started. Upon successful completion, an instant printable certificate will be issued. DOL-OSHA cards will arrive in 2-3 weeks.
OSHA has issued a policy that limits all OSHA Outreach Training (classroom and online) to a maximum of 7.5 hours training per day in all OSHA 10-Hour courses. As a result, all 10-Hour courses must be delivered over a minimum of two days, and 30-Hour courses in a minimum of four days. OSHA has also issued a policy of Program Jurisdiction Restrictions. Outreach Training Programs are now limited to OSHA Jurisdiction only. Student course completion cards can only be issued for students within U.S. jurisdiction (the 50 States and certain U.S. Territories).
No in-person skills evaluation is required for this course. It is presented as online-only.
This course is NOT valid in New York City, NY.
OSHA 10-Hour Training - Construction
$75
OSHA recommends outreach courses as an orientation to occupational safety and health for workers. However, some states have enacted laws mandating the training. Some employers, unions, organizations, and other jurisdictions may require this training. Individuals have 180 days to complete training from the day the program is started. Upon successful completion, an instant printable certificate will be issued. DOL-OSHA cards will arrive in 2-3 weeks.
OSHA has issued a policy that limits all OSHA Outreach Training (classroom and online) to a maximum of 7.5 hours training per day in all OSHA 10-Hour courses. As a result, all 10-Hour courses must be delivered over a minimum of two days, and 30-Hour courses in a minimum of four days. OSHA has also issued a policy of Program Jurisdiction Restrictions. Outreach Training Programs are now limited to OSHA Jurisdiction only. Student course completion cards can only be issued for students within U.S. jurisdiction (the 50 States and certain U.S. Territories).
No in-person skills evaluation is required for this course. It is presented as online-only.
This course is NOT valid in New York City, NY.
OSHA 30-Hour Training - Construction
$150
OSHA recommends outreach courses as an orientation to occupational safety and health for workers. However, some states have enacted laws mandating the training. Some employers, unions, organizations, and other jurisdictions may require this training. Individuals have 180 days to complete training from the day the program is started. Upon successful completion, an instant printable certificate will be issued. DOL-OSHA cards will arrive in 2-3 weeks.
OSHA has issued a policy that limits all OSHA Outreach Training (classroom and online) to a maximum of 7.5 hours training per day in all OSHA 10-Hour courses. As a result, all 10-Hour courses must be delivered over a minimum of two days, and 30-Hour courses in a minimum of four days. OSHA has also issued a policy of Program Jurisdiction Restrictions. Outreach Training Programs are now limited to OSHA Jurisdiction only. Student course completion cards can only be issued for students within U.S. jurisdiction (the 50 States and certain U.S. Territories).
No in-person skills evaluation is required for this course. It is presented as online-only.
This course is NOT valid in New York City, NY.
