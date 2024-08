Campers will engage with LEGO® Education sets, where they will learn and bolster their skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. For example, campers will construct rides for the STEAM Park, Coding Express, and Crazy Carnival Games. Campers will conclude the camp with the opportunity to see similar designs in real life at LEGOLAND FLORIDA!





Location: Monday to Thursday will be located at Eagle Lake Elementary.





On Friday, we will take a field trip to LEGOLAND.