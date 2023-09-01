GOLF-Airfare Included-2‐Night Stay for 2 at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, Golf, Dinner at Santé, Wine Tasting with Airfare

Description: Just an hour’s drive from San Francisco is Sonoma Wine Country. Experience the down-to-earth locals, farmers, winemakers, and acclaimed chefs at farm-to-table restaurants. The Pacific coastline, redwood forests, valleys, and mountains create a range of terroirs and microclimates that make Sonoma County one of the most diverse and unique wine-growing regions in the world.

The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa

Enjoy a 2-night stay in a standard Fairmont room (one king or one queen bed) including daily breakfast for two at this resort blessed by natural mineral hot springs and set in the heart of the California Wine Country. The spa’s inspiring architecture reveals pools, baths, and treatment areas unique in the West. It is a true spa, created in the grand European tradition and based on the benefits of the property’s thermal mineral springs.

Santé Restaurant is the Inn’s premier dining room and has earned a national reputation for its outstanding food. Michelin-rated and AAA Four Diamond Award recipient, Sante is the only restaurant in the Sonoma Valley to receive these accolades.

NOTE: Sonoma is approximately 1.5 hours north of San Francisco and Oakland.

Sonoma Golf Club

Designed under the auspices of Sonoma Mission Inn in 1928 by Sam Whiting, architect of San Francisco’s prestigious Olympic Club Lake Course. Playing just over 7,100 yards from the championship tees, this classic layout offers strategic choices and challenges that excite golfers swinging graphite and titanium just as it did when they were carrying hickory and persimmon. The Sonoma Golf Club was the former home of the PGA Champions Tour Charles Schwab Cup Championship. A gift card will be provided to use towards golf for 2. A $500 Fairmont gift card will be sent to be used towards golf. The cards may also be used towards spa services if that is preferred.

Dinner at Santé

Enjoy a dinner for 2 with a $200 Fairmont Gift Card at Santé at Sonoma Mission Inn. Described as “California fusion with a Sonoma passion”. With a reverence to fresh, simple preparation and the use of local and sustainable ingredients whenever possible, the culinary team presents an approachable menu that includes flavors, techniques, and recipes from several cultures. Seasonal ingredients from regional producers are always center stage!

Chateau St. Jean (Sonoma)

Enjoy a tasting for two. A visit to Chateau St. Jean lifts all your senses. You can begin by exploring the magnificent gardens that will make any visitor feel transported. As you wind your way through the gardens your path will lead you to the main visitor’s center. Enjoy a flight of our winery-exclusive wines in the elegant surroundings of their 1920s chateau. As you enjoy and learn, relax as you take in the romantic settings surrounding our patio or richly wood-paneled rooms in the chateau. To enhance your experience, a cheese & charcuterie board is included with the experience.

Airfare

This package includes round-trip coach class service for two from any major metropolitan airport in the 48 contiguous United States to San Francisco or Oakland, CA subject to availability.

Airfare taxes and a $25 per person processing fee are the responsibility of the purchaser.

Package Redemption

Winspire Travel packages and experiences must be booked within one year of the purchase date. The actual travel date must occur within two years of the purchase date.

Booking & Concierge Services

Winspire provides a team of seasoned travel professionals to help you redeem your experience. We will book all travel-related details and reservations for every part of your experience. Included within our services, Winspire can assist with extra hotel nights, airfare, and additional guests as a full-service travel agency.

Additional Information

Reservations are subject to availability, blackout dates, and major holidays. Reservations must be booked 60 days in advance of travel. Purchases through charity fundraisers are non-refundable.

Blackout Dates

Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s weeks.









This Experience for 2 Includes:

2-night stay in a standard room at The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa

1 round of golf with cart at Sonoma Golf Club

Dinner at Santé

Tasting at Chateau St. Jean, Sonoma

Round-trip coach class airfare from within the 48 contiguous U.S. to San Francisco or Oakland, CA

Winspire booking & concierge service

