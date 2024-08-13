NAHN Illinois' 2024 Scholarship and Awards Ceremony

$
2024 Scholarship Recipients Only
2024 Distinguished Award Winners Only (scholarship recipients, please find "2024 Scholarship Recipient" ticket).
General Admission for 10 seats
We are seeking a limited number of volunteers to assist with day of activities. Activities including raffles collection, registration check in, and event set up. Volunteer requirement include an arrival time of 5:00pm cst. Please email us at [email protected] if you have questions regarding volunteer opportunities at our Summer Solstice Gala.
Your sponsorship includes membership of NAHN and NAHN Illinois for one student. Membership allows any unlicensed student enrolled in a pre-licensure nursing program leading to a nurse licensure or someone currently enrolled in pre-requisite nursing coursework leading to a nursing program or a pre-licensure nursing program that is interested in helping to solve the healthcare problems and supports the healthcare needs of the Hispanic community.
Gold Event Sponsorship Package Includes: - Social Media Promotion - Logo on Event Page of NAHN-IL Website - Email Blast (mention and/or logo on all event email announcements and official event flyer) - Recognition at Event (w/ Podium Speaking Time) - Reserved Seating for 10 Guests - Logo on Event Materials, Slideshow, and Printed Program - Program Book Ad (Full Page) - Job Posting on NAHN-IL Website and Socials (6 posts / 12months) - Logo on Sponsor Page of NAHN-IL Website - Post-Event Thank You Email Blast
Silver Event Sponsorship Package Includes: - Social Media Promotion - Logo on Event Page of NAHN-IL Website - Recognition at Event - Reserved Seating for 6 Guests - Program Book Ad (1/2 Page) - Job Posting on NAHN-IL Website and Socials (3 posts / 6 months) - Logo on Sponsor Page of NAHN-IL Website - Post-Event Thank You Email Blast
Bronze Event Sponsorship Package Includes: - Social Media Promotion - Logo on Event Page of NAHN-IL Website - Recognition at Event - Reserved Seating for 4 Guests - Program Book Ad (1/4 Page) - Logo on Sponsor Page of NAHN-IL Website - Post-Event Thank You Email Blast
Friends of NAHN Sponsorship Package Includes: - 4 Guests Passes - 1/2 Page Ad on Program Book - Recognition on NAHN-IL Website and Socials
Friends of NAHN Sponsorship Package Includes: - 2 Guests Passes - 1/2 Page Ad on Program Book - Recognition on NAHN-IL Website and Socials
Full Page Advertisement on Event Program Book
Half Page Advertisement on Event Program Book
If you are able, please add guest name
