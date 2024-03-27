2024 AHG Symposium: Herbal Roots & Medicinal Mushrooms

AHG Members receive an extra $25 off - check the member menu on the AHG website or your email inbox for your exclusive member discount code.
Sunday Day Pass
$200
A Critical Look at Herb-Drug Interactions with Kevin Spelman
$50
Pre-Symposium Intensive: Join Kevin to learn a rational approach to evaluating HDIs by looking at specific herbs and case studies and comparing them to real-world human data to assess potential herb-drug interaction data. Advanced class.
Pre-Symposium Intensive: Join Kevin to learn a rational approach to evaluating HDIs by looking at specific herbs and case studies and comparing them to real-world human data to assess potential herb-drug interaction data. Advanced class.
Africa's Botanical Heritage in Herbalism with Lyani Powers
$50
Pre-Symposium Intensive: Tracing Roots & Healing Wounds: Africa's Botanical Heritage in North American Herbalism. Explore Africa's botanical legacy and its enduring impact on healing practices on both sides of the Atlantic by tracing the origin of different species accompanying the transatlantic slave trade, traditional healing practices and more. All levels class.
Pre-Symposium Intensive: Tracing Roots & Healing Wounds: Africa's Botanical Heritage in North American Herbalism. Explore Africa's botanical legacy and its enduring impact on healing practices on both sides of the Atlantic by tracing the origin of different species accompanying the transatlantic slave trade, traditional healing practices and more. All levels class.
Post Symposium Medicinal Mushrooms Intensive
$125
Join two renowned mushroom experts, Dr. Christopher Hobbs, Ph.D. and Robert Rogers, RH(AHG), to learn about the health benefits of popular medicinal mushroom species. Based on traditional use and current research, we’ll explore how these mushrooms, including reishi, turkey tail, lion's mane, chaga, shiitake, and others, can transform your diet into a nutritional powerhouse, and provide immune regulation, anti-inflammatory activity, and more. By the end of this class, you’ll know how to make dried tea powders and have the knowledge you need to choose the best and most effective mushroom products. All levels class.
Join two renowned mushroom experts, Dr. Christopher Hobbs, Ph.D. and Robert Rogers, RH(AHG), to learn about the health benefits of popular medicinal mushroom species. Based on traditional use and current research, we'll explore how these mushrooms, including reishi, turkey tail, lion's mane, chaga, shiitake, and others, can transform your diet into a nutritional powerhouse, and provide immune regulation, anti-inflammatory activity, and more. By the end of this class, you'll know how to make dried tea powders and have the knowledge you need to choose the best and most effective mushroom products. All levels class.

Post Symposium Intensive will take place on Monday, October 7th from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm.
