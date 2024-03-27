2024 AHG Symposium: Herbal Roots & Medicinal Mushrooms

Join two renowned mushroom experts, Dr. Christopher Hobbs, Ph.D. and Robert Rogers, RH(AHG), to learn about the health benefits of popular medicinal mushroom species. Based on traditional use and current research, we’ll explore how these mushrooms, including reishi, turkey tail, lion's mane, chaga, shiitake, and others, can transform your diet into a nutritional powerhouse, and provide immune regulation, anti-inflammatory activity, and more. By the end of this class, you’ll know how to make dried tea powders and have the knowledge you need to choose the best and most effective mushroom products. All levels class. Post Symposium Intensive will take place on Monday, October 7th from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm.

