All Things Disability Equity's shop

This is an "in-community" offering that is based on what you can afford. I offer a limited number of sessions at lower rates per month. These sessions can be a space to vent or explore issues that you are having around accessibility and inclusion, employment and economic empowerment, or healthcare access and support. The value of this time is estimated at $150-250 per hour. To read more about how to evaluate your rate, go to https://allthingsdisability.org/2024/fee-structure. Sessions can fall into any of these categories: Accessibility and Inclusion: Advocating for better accessibility and inclusion in various aspects of society, including physical spaces, digital platforms, products, and services. Employment and Economic Empowerment: Problem solving together the barriers to employment, including accommodation requests, interpersonal struggles, public benefits, and so on. Healthcare Access and Support: Advocating for accessible and equitable healthcare services, including physical accessibility, accommodations for various needs, and mental health support for individuals with disabilities. Please note that these services do not constitute legal, financial or medical advice. They are offered as tools to improve situations and increase access and equity.

