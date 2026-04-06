Dancers Unlimited's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until April 22, 2027
Kalo is the Hawaiian word for taro, an important plant with ancestral and spiritual connections the the land.
This membership level is pay what you can with a minimum starting at $50/year. Choose this level if you are and artist or student who is passionate about advancing social justice initiatives and building communities through the arts.
Valid until April 22, 2027
'Auwai are Hawaiian irrigation channels used to divert water from springs, streams and rivers. They have significant agricultural and cultural significance. This membership level is pay what you can with a minimum starting at $111/year. Choose this level if you are a young professional who is passionate about protecting and perpetuating the power of performing arts to transform lives.
Valid until April 22, 2027
The Moana (ocean) currents are important factors for our voyages, as we travel across the ocean to connect with different cultures and amplify our human stories. This membership level is pay what you can with a minimum starting at $333/year. Choose this level if you are committed to the healing and reconnection of our stories as humans.
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