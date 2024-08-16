2025 Kindling Words East

The tuition/retreat fee covers: tuition (speaker, staffing & programming costs); conference room rentals; taxes and gratuity; dinners on Thurs, Fri, Sat; lunches on Fri & Sat; brunch Sunday morning.
Hotel room reservations need to be made separately, through the link in your registration email.
DONATION - to cover a full tuition/retreat scholarship
$650
A $650 donation covers a full KWE retreat fee to an author or illustrator in need, and you will receive a donation receipt.
If you'd prefer to donate another amount, please do so below.
DONATION - to cover a partial scholarship
$300
A $300 donation provides partial KWE financial assistance to an author or illustrator in need, and you will receive a donation receipt.
If you'd prefer to donate another amount, please do so below.
