Mandala Magic

Join Afton for a meditative mandala art session! In Sanskrit, mandala translates to “sacred center” or “circle.” Mandalas symbolize harmony and unity and represent the connectedness of all things.





Journey with us towards your creative sacred center while listening to the enchanting sounds of Indigenous Flute music.





At the end of our session, we will write a personalized channeled affirmation on the backs of each mandala.





About the Artist

Afton Williams-Jacobs is a Black, queer, abstract artist specializing in mandala artwork, fluid acrylic, and watercolor mediums. In 2016, Afton started independently showcasing her art in local small businesses and, eventually, launched Aj’s Visionary Photography to create a brand out of sharing her artistic gifts with her community. Her artwork has been featured in the Mental Health Connecticut: Mending Art Exhibit, Art for Healing Exhibit, and showcased as Artist of the Month in various local businesses around the state of South Carolina and Connecticut. In collaboration with her work as a spiritual and healing practitioner, she has designed and curated mandala meditation workshops that incorporate personal affirmations for participants. Her work and perspectives have also been shared in interviews with the New Haven Pride Center’s panel on Black Queer Feminism and New York’s 1st Urban LGBT Digital Publication to discuss her experience as a Black queer artist and spiritual healer.





Cancellation & refund policy: If you need to cancel your registration for any reason and you paid for the workshop, you will receive a refund in the form of a credit that can be applied to a future workshop. At this time we cannot offer refunds to the original payment method. Cancellations that occur within 72 hours of the scheduled workshop are not eligible for credit.