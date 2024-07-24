Sponsorship Opportunities

The biggest show of pride!
Sponsors receive 6 Complimentary tickets to the LV Ags Kick Off Party, 1 VIP Reserved Table and 20 drink Tickets.
In addition, you will have your name and logo on the front entrance and main stage for the Kick-Off Party, Yell Practice Show Backdrop and T-shirt and all branding materials as well as recognition throughout both events on signages and through announcements and recognition on the LV Ags Facebook page.
Count me in!
Sponsors receive 6 Complimentary tickets to the LV Ags Kick Off Party, 1 VIP Reserved Table and 12 drink Tickets.
In addition, you will have your name and logo on the Yell Practice Show T-shirt and branding materials as well as recognition throughout both events on signages and through announcements and recognition on the LV Ags Facebook page.
Can't do it without you!
Sponsors receive 2 Complimentary Tickets to the Kick Off Party as well their name and logo on the Yell Practice Show T-Shirt and all branding materials. As well as recognition throughout the show on signage and through announcements. Your support will also be recognized on the LV Ags Facebook page.
Loud and proud!
Sponsors receive their name and logo on all branding materials and recognition throughout the show on signage and through announcements.
