eventClosed

NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference Third Quarterly Meeting

Lincoln University

1570 Baltimore Pike, Lincoln University, PA 19352, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Registration Only
free
All attendees must select registration.
Breakfast
$15
Select "Breakfast" if you have selected "Registration Only" and are also buying breakfast only.
Lunch
$35
Select "Lunch" if you have selected "Registration Only" and are also buying lunch only.
Breakfast & Lunch
$50
Select "Breakfast & Lunch" if you have selected "Registration Only" and are also buying breakfast and lunch.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing