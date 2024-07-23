NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference
eventClosed
NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference Third Quarterly Meeting
Lincoln University
1570 Baltimore Pike, Lincoln University, PA 19352, USA
addExtraDonation
$
Registration Only
free
All attendees must select registration.
All attendees must select registration.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Breakfast
$15
Select "Breakfast" if you have selected "Registration Only" and are also buying breakfast only.
Select "Breakfast" if you have selected "Registration Only" and are also buying breakfast only.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Lunch
$35
Select "Lunch" if you have selected "Registration Only" and are also buying lunch only.
Select "Lunch" if you have selected "Registration Only" and are also buying lunch only.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Breakfast & Lunch
$50
Select "Breakfast & Lunch" if you have selected "Registration Only" and are also buying breakfast and lunch.
Select "Breakfast & Lunch" if you have selected "Registration Only" and are also buying breakfast and lunch.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout