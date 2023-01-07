(Boutique) Holiday Shopping Kickoff & Fashion Show Fundraiser

Thank you for wanting to be a part of our Event!





About us

Project My Day, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Newburgh, New York. We believe every child should be recognized and deserves to celebrate important events in their life. Our mission is to bring JOY into the lives of children in Foster Care in Dutchess and Orange County, New York, by providing them with gifts on their special day(s) (Birthdays which will include an essential box, moving up days, graduations, Prom, etc.).





We work with the Dutchess and Orange County Department of Social Services and the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie to get wishlists from foster children, so we can get them what they want. We are the only NYS Charities registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing gifts to children in foster care on their day(s) in the Hudson Valley.





Children in Foster Care:

Orange County: 208

Dutchess County: 130

Poughkeepsie Children's Home: 100

Total: 438

(Numbers can fluctuate. They have been as high as 402 per county) *numbers as of 7/1/23





GOALS & OBJECTIVES

To create everlasting memories for every child in foster care by providing them with gifts on their day(s)!