Cocoa Kitties Galentine's Day Raffle

Cocoa Kitties is hosting a Galentine's Day Raffle. Treat yourself or give to a friend, these cat themed Kate Spade purses are the purrfect gift! 

Here's the details:


1) There will be Two Raffles- 

  • (1) Kate Spade Large continental wallet (Retail $159)
  • (1) Kate Spade Pitch Purrfect Crossbody (Retail $449)

2) Choose which raffle you want to enter and purchase the corresponding ticket. Tickets are $_ each. Ticket Sales close at 8:00pm on February 13, 2024. 

3) Raffle will be conducted at 9:30 pm on Galentine's Day (February 13th). Winner can pick up in Hershey or arrange shipping at winner's expense. 



