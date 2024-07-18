2024 See Me Neurodiverse Community Fest Vendor & Sponsorship Registration

See Me Neurodiverse Community Fest sponsored by YOU! Get your name on all marketing materials right at the top. You'll get an opportunity to speak at the event, as well.
Also includes event signage; logo, link, and bio on the website; feature in newsletters; booth space; and promotion on social media before/during/after the event.
Gold Sponsorships
$2,500
Includes event signage; logo, link, and bio on the website; feature in newsletters; logo on flyers, booth space; and promotion on social media before/during/after the event.
Ninja Course Sponsor
$2,000
Sponsor our feature attraction!! Includes signage at the event; logo and link on the website; feature on social media and newsletters; booth space; and promotion on social media during/after the event.
Inflatable Obstacle Course Sponsor
$1,000
Includes signage at the event; logo and link on the website; shout out on social media and newsletters; booth space; and promotion on social media during/after the event.
Silver Sponsorships
$750
Includes event signage; logo on the website; logo in newsletters; booth space; and promotion on social media before/during/after the event.
Bronze Sponsorships
$500
Includes signage at the event; listing on the website; shout out on social media and newsletters; booth space; and promotion on social media during/after the event.
Sensory-Friendly Space Sponsor 1
$250
Includes signage at the event; listing on the website; booth space; and promotion on social media during/after the event.
Sensory-Friendly Space Sponsor 2
$250
Includes signage at the event; listing on the website; booth space; and promotion on social media during/after the event.
Arts & Crafts Sponsor
$250
Includes signage at the event; listing on the website; booth space; and promotion on social media during/after the event.
Bubble Fun Sponsor
$250
Includes signage at the event; listing on the website; booth space; and promotion on social media during/after the event.
Dance Party Sponsor
$250
Includes signage at the event; listing on the website; booth space; and promotion on social media during/after the event.
Vendor Booth
$100
10'x10' space in an outdoor area; listing on the website and social media.
Please bring your own table, chairs, and canopy, if wanted.
Vender Booth - Nonprofit
$60
10'x10' space in an outdoor area; listing on the website and social media.
Please bring your own table, chairs, and canopy, if wanted.
