Music Transforms Communities: Elevate Oakland Fundraiser Social

6317 College Ave

Oakland, CA 94618

Community Amplifier
$200
For those who believe in amplifying the voices and talents of Oakland's youth. Includes: Dinner & Hors d'Oeuvres, Open Bar w/ Specialty Cocktails, Beer and Wine.
Creative Catalyst
$300
For those who believe in amplifying the voices and talents of Oakland's youth. Includes: Dinner & Hors d'Oeuvres, Open Bar w/ Specialty Cocktails, Beer and Wine, 1 raffle entry & an Elevate Oakland t-shirt.
Arts Champion
$500
For those driving meaningful change by championing music and arts education. Includes: Dinner & Hors d'Oeuvres, Open Bar w/ Specialty Cocktails, Beer and Wine, 3 raffle entries, Arts Champion gift bag, 2 tickets to Sheila E.'s Yoshi's Show on December 1st at 9pm.* *Yoshi's tickets can be substituted for a different show if not available for the Sheila E. date. Subject to ticket availability.
VIP Visionary
$1,000
For those who see the transformative power of the arts and help bring that vision to life. Includes: Includes: Dinner & Hors d'Oeuvres, Open Bar w/ Specialty Cocktails, Beer and Wine, 5 raffle entries, VIP Visionary gift bag, 4 tickets to Sheila E.'s Yoshi's Show on December 1st at 9pm* *Yoshi's tickets can be substituted for a different show if not available for the Sheila E. date. Subject to ticket availability.

