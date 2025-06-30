Theatre Booster Membership 2024-2025

ONW Theatre Department Invites You to Join the ONW Theatre Parent Booster Club!!
Who: Awesome, supportive parents of all ONW Theatre students!
When: We will have 1 more meeting after the first of the year to discuss the spring musical and banquet
Why: To support the directors and the students in theatre at ONW.
Some specific areas of focus include:
Fundraising – Show Concessions – Show Souvenirs – Opening Night Dinner Assistance
Lobby Displays – Financial Aid for Thespian Festival – Senior Scholarship(s) – Spring Banquet
Anything else Mr. Hagg needs!