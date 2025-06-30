Olathe Northwest High School Theatre Booster Club
Theatre Booster Membership 2024-2025


ONW Theatre Department Invites You to Join the ONW Theatre Parent Booster Club!!


Who: Awesome, supportive parents of all ONW Theatre students!

When: We will have 1 more meeting after the first of the year to discuss the spring musical and banquet

Why: To support the directors and the students in theatre at ONW.


Some specific areas of focus include:

Fundraising – Show Concessions – Show Souvenirs – Opening Night Dinner Assistance

Lobby Displays – Financial Aid for Thespian Festival – Senior Scholarship(s) – Spring Banquet

Anything else Mr. Hagg needs!

